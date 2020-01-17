Why Burnley are facing a race against the clock to seal new signings before Leicester City clash

Burnley face a race against the clock if they are to secure new signings ahead of the visit of Leicester City on Sunday.

Sean Dyche has been coy on transfers so far this season - however, the Clarets are being heavily linked with a move for £7m-rated Bristol City midfielder Josh Brownhill.

But the club will need to finalise deals quickly if they want to be included in the squad for the clash against Brendan Rodgers' Foxes on Sunday afternoon.

Premier League rules stipulate that all paperwork relating to a transfer must be submitted to and approved by “12 noon on the last working day before the date of the first league match.”

Although no activity is expected this morning, if Burnley do make a breakthrough they have until midday today to secure any new signings - otherwise, they won’t be able to feature until the trip to Manchester United on Wednesday, January 22.

Dyche is believed to be targeting additions during this window, with players like Joe Hart likely to leave.