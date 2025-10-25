Why Ashley Barnes' Burnley Premier League return was anything but a 'goodwill' gesture

Ashley Barnes’ late cameo for Burnley against Leeds United last week was anything but a “goodwill” gesture according to his boss Scott Parker.

The 35-year-old ended a 1,245-day wait to make another Premier League appearance as an 83rd minute substitute during Burnley’s 2-0 win.

The experienced striker helped wind the clock down and manage the final minutes as Parker’s side recorded their second win of the season to move out of the bottom three.

Having not been guaranteed to make Burnley’s 25-man squad at the start of the season, it marks some turnaround for Barnes, whose previous top flight appearance came against Newcastle United in May 2022.

“It was massive for him,” Parker said.

“I think the biggest thing for everyone is how quickly football changes and how quickly things change for the player.

Ashley Barnes wins a header during Burnley's game against Leeds United. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

“There were conversations at the start of the season, which was very unlikely that Barnesy would have been in the 25-man squad.

“For him coming back to pre-season and being nothing short of incredible at his age, every day training, every day on the line. He didn't miss a thing, even when maybe his body was screaming and he wanted a way out or wanted extra rest. Maybe that wasn't the case, but he put himself in a great position and got in the squad.

“I'm sure the next doubt with Ash is maybe: ‘I'm not going to be used that much’.

“I stand on the touchline at certain moments in certain games and have to make decisions of what I think is best at this present moment in time. That came from a place where what I saw from Ash from pre-season to now gave me a reason that I felt at that moment in time, this is what this game needs and we needed him really.

“There was no goodwill at the weekend, ‘oh let's bring Barnesy on because it would be brilliant for him to make another Premier League appearance’.

“Actually, Barnesy comes into the arena because we needed his quality, what he's got and what he could bring to us and he did every bit of that, to be honest.”

