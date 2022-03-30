Which Burnley players should 'stay' and which should 'go' when the club's Premier League fate is decided?

The Clarets are priced at 5/4 to remain in the Premier League and 8/13 to suffer relegation to the Championship.

Sean Dyche’s side are four points from safety with 11 games remaining, but have still to face all three teams around them in the division.

In fact, Burnley take on Everton (h), bottom-of-the-table Norwich City (a) and Roy Hodgson’s Watford (a) next month in what will surely prove to be a ‘make or break’ period for the club.

The Clarets’ fate will undoubtedly dictate the futures of certain members of the squad, but here’s who we think should remain at Turf Moor next season regardless of the club’s home for the 2022-23 campaign.

We’ve picked out a list of 23 senior squad players and assessed whether they’ve still got a part to play, or whether their time at Burnley is about to come to an end.

1. Phil Bardsley — GO The writing was on the wall for the ex-Manchester United defender when Connor Roberts joined from Swansea City in the summer. Great servant for the club, but almost released once before and he hasn't made a single league appearance this term.

2. Ashley Barnes — GO Another that probably needs a new challenge or new surroundings. He has been a cult hero and remarkable value for money, but his impact has lessened over time.

3. Josh Brownhill — STAY Still has plenty of time remaining on his contract and has a part to play for Burnley in whichever division they find themselves in next term. Will be a valuable asset at either level, with performance levels in the Premier League spiking in recent weeks.

4. Nathan Collins — STAY The Irishman, once included in Soccerment's list of the top 50 wonderkids in European football, has a very bright future ahead of him. Held his own when called upon in the Premier League and already proven himself in the Championship. Will likely be one of the first names on the team-sheet next season.