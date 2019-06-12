Burnley's Ben Mee beats Tottenham forward Heung-Min Son to the ball at Turf Moor

Where would Burnley have finished in the Premier League IF the table was decided on aerial duels won?

The likes of Cardiff City and Huddersfield Town may have been relegated from the Premier League, but they fared far better when other statistics were taken in to consideration.


Scroll down through our gallery to see where Burnley - who owned two of the top performing defenders statistically in the Premier League - ranked when average aerial duels won per game were taken in to consideration.

20 - Chelsea. The Blues won 14 aerial duels per game on average last season. Defender David Luiz made the most headed clearances for the club (83).
20 - Chelsea. The Blues won 14 aerial duels per game on average last season. Defender David Luiz made the most headed clearances for the club (83).
Getty
Buy a Photo
19 - Manchester City. The Premier League champions won 14.3 aerial duels per game on average last season. Defender Aymeric Laporte made the most headed clearances for the club (62).
19 - Manchester City. The Premier League champions won 14.3 aerial duels per game on average last season. Defender Aymeric Laporte made the most headed clearances for the club (62).
Getty
Buy a Photo
18 - Arsenal. The Gunners won 14.9 aerial duels per game on average last season. Defender Shkodran Mustafi made the most headed clearances for the club (106).
18 - Arsenal. The Gunners won 14.9 aerial duels per game on average last season. Defender Shkodran Mustafi made the most headed clearances for the club (106).
Getty
Buy a Photo
17 - Liverpool. The Champions League winners won 16 aerial duels per game on average last season. Defender Virgil van Dijk made the most headed clearances for the club (112).
17 - Liverpool. The Champions League winners won 16 aerial duels per game on average last season. Defender Virgil van Dijk made the most headed clearances for the club (112).
Getty
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 5