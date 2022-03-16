Manchester City and Liverpool continue to battle it out for the top spot, while several teams behind them all push for a top-four spot. It's no different at the bottom of the table either, with no clear favourites to go down as the standings continue to change drastically from week to week.

As everything is still to play for, OLBG examined how every club historically performs during the crucial final games of the season. Researchers looked at results over the last 10 terms in the top flight (from 2011-12 onwards) to see which teams have the best record in this crunch period of fixtures.

High flying Manchester City came out on top, winning an impressive 71.1% of their games in the crucial end of season run-in since the 2011/12 season.

The current Premier League leaders have also scored the most goals by far in this time frame with 222 - some 45 more than the next highest scorers, Liverpool.

Arsenal ranked behind City in second place overall, winning just over 61% of their matches in the business end of campaigns, which is perhaps surprising given how they have struggled to get into the top four in recent seasons.

Liverpool, despite scoring 11 more goals than the Gunners’, placed in third, winning 56.6% of their matches. The Merseysiders were followed closely by Chelsea, who have won 55.5%.

Elsewhere, Brighton finished bottom of the pile, winning just 13.8% of games and that will cause fans to be concerned, as their side has slipped down the table significantly as the current season has unfolded.

They will be hoping results this term don’t go the way they have previously, or they could face a battle to preserve their top-flight status.

Watford and Norwich were just above the South Coast club, scoring 20% and 22.2% respectively.

Scroll through our gallery below to see the results in their entirety.

1. Manchester City Games played: 90. Games won: 64. Games Drawn: 12. Games lost: 14. Goals for: 222. Goals against: 78. Win percentage: 71.1%.

2. Arsenal Games played: 90. Games won: 55. Games Drawn: 16. Games lost: 19. Goals for: 166. Goals against: 86. Win percentage: 61.1%.

3. Liverpool Games played: 90. Games won: 51. Games Drawn: 21. Games lost: 18. Goals for: 177. Goals against: 98. Win percentage: 56.6%.

4. Chelsea Games played: 90. Games won: 50. Games Drawn: 19. Games lost: 21. Goals for: 156. Goals against: 99. Win percentage: 55.5%.