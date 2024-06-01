Where Burnley sit in the final Premier League attendance table compared to Crystal Palace, Brentford and Fulham

It was a challenging campaign for the Clarets, who finished the season in 19th place after accumulating just 24 points.
How did Burnley’s attendances this season compare to their rivals though? We’ve taken a look at the FootballWP data to find out.
Take a look below:
1 / 5
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.