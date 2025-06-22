Where Burnley ranks among the Premier League's cheapest away days as Wolves and Leeds United feature

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 22nd Jun 2025, 08:00 BST
Updated 22nd Jun 2025, 12:14 BST
With the 2025/26 Premier League fixtures now confirmed, Burnley fans are already eyeing up which away days to tick off the list.
Scott Parker’s men make their return to the top flight with a trip to the capital to face Tottenham on the opening weekend, before facing fellow newly-promoted side Sunderland at Turf Moor the following week.

A daunting start to the season also sees the Clarets take on Manchester United, Manchester City and Aston Villa away from home during the opening weeks of the campaign.

With prices soaring, not every trip is easy on the wallet. Sports experts at BestBettingApplications.co.uk have now analysed away ticket prices, season ticket cost per game, the average price of a pint and pie and accommodation to reveal which clubs offer the best value for travelling supporters this season.

The cheapest pint can be found at both Burnley and Nottingham Forest, priced at just £3. The cheapest pie, also priced at £3, is shared by Burnley and Forest again, as well as Sunderland.

Research also found that the average price of a hotel stay in Burnley will set you back around £105.

While the £30 away ticket is standard across all Premier League away games, Burnley has the lowest season ticket cost per game, at just £9.

Young fans play football outside the stadium prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Millwall FC at Turf Moor on May 03, 2025 (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)placeholder image
But how does the cost of an away day at Turf Moor compare to the rest of the Premier League? We take a look:

Top 10 cheapest away days

  1. Wolves – £131 total cost per game
  2. Burnley – £150
  3. Leeds United – £161
  4. Sunderland – £164
  5. Nottingham Forest – £168
  6. Brighton – £168
  7. Aston Villa – £171
  8. Tottenham – £175
  9. Crystal Palace – £184
  10. Newcastle United – £191
