Where Burnley rank in the final Championship average attendance table compared to Sunderland, Middlesbrough & Norwich City

The Championship campaign has officially come to a conclusion following this weekend's dramatic play-off final at Wembley.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 30th May 2023, 10:48 BST

Luton Town pipped Coventry City on penalties to join Burnley and Sheffield United in the top flight.

Both the Clarets and the Blades were among the division’s best supported sides during the 2022/23 campaign, where exactly do they rank?

We take a look...

Vincent Kompany's side played in front of some packed houses this season

1. In the mix

Vincent Kompany's side played in front of some packed houses this season Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley

Average attendance: 9,861

2. Luton Town

Average attendance: 9,861 Photo: CameraSport - Chris Vaughan

Average attendance: 10,515

3. Rotherham United

Average attendance: 10,515 Photo: CameraSport - Mick Walker

Average attendance: 12,210

4. Wigan Athletic

Average attendance: 12,210 Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley

