Where Burnley rank in the final Championship average attendance table compared to Sunderland, Middlesbrough & Norwich City
The Championship campaign has officially come to a conclusion following this weekend's dramatic play-off final at Wembley.
Luton Town pipped Coventry City on penalties to join Burnley and Sheffield United in the top flight.
Both the Clarets and the Blades were among the division’s best supported sides during the 2022/23 campaign, where exactly do they rank?
We take a look...
