Where Burnley, Norwich City, West Ham, and Liverpool 'should' sit in Premier League table - according to experts

Sean Dyche’s men have taken just one point from their opening three matches, and have already lost twice – against Brighton and Liverpool.

A 1-1 draw against Leeds United, however, saw them head into the international break in 16th – but do the stats suggest that is a fair reflection of their output so far?

Expected goals (xG) is a football metric, which allows you to correctly evaluate team and player performance.

Experts believe that in a low-scoring game such as football, final match score does not provide a clear picture of performance.

Analysts say more and more sports analytics is turning to advanced models like xG, which is a statistical measure of the quality of chances created and conceded.

The aim of xG was to create the most precise method for shot quality evaluation.

Scroll down to see how the Premier League table should look according to the xG data...

1. Manchester City Actual league position: 7th Actual points tally: 6 Expected points tally: 8.04 (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images ) Photo: Shaun Botterill Photo Sales

2. Everton Actual league position: 6th Actual points tally: 7 Expected points tally: 6.86 (Photo by Chris Brunskill/Getty Images) Photo: Chris Brunskill Photo Sales

3. Liverpool Actual league position: 5th Actual points tally: 7 Expected points tally: 6.76 (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images) Photo: Shaun Botterill Photo Sales

4. West Ham Actual league position: 2nd Actual points tally: 7 Expected points tally: 5.90 (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images) Photo: Eddie Keogh Photo Sales