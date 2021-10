Bookmakers.TV have released a full table of the Premier League teams’ unlucky incidents from the 2016/17 season to the present day. Research analysed the most unlucky on-pitch moments with include own goals, hitting the wordwork and errors leading to goals.

According to the study, Sean Dyche's Burnley side are one of the most fortunate in the Premier League with one of the lowest combined totals for their unlucky moments.

We take a look at the table – starting with the most unlucky.

1. Manchester City Own Goals: 5. Hit Woodwork: 112. Errors Leading to Goals: 24. Combined Unlucky Incidents: 141. Photo: Alex Livesey

2. Leeds United Own Goals: 7. Hit Woodwork: 93. Errors Leading to Goals: 24. Combined Unlucky Incidents: 141. Photo: Pool

3. Brentford Own Goals: 8. Hit Woodwork: 97. Errors Leading to Goals: 31. Combined Unlucky Incidents: 136. Photo: Clive Rose

4. Aston Villa Own Goals: 7. Hit Woodwork: 81. Errors Leading to Goals: 40. Combined Unlucky Incidents: 128. Photo: TIM KEETON