Where Burnley finished in the Championship's fair play table as 'dirtiest' team revealed

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 23rd May 2025, 08:00 BST
Burnley finished in the top two in the all-important real Championship table – but how did they fair in the fair play version?

During the season, a scoring system is used to rank each side in the second tier by how many yellow and red cards they’ve accumulated during the campaign.

Clubs are given one point for a yellow card, three for two yellows and four for a straight red. The more points you accrue, the ‘dirtier’ the team is.

Here’s the table in full:

Yellow cards: 63 | Red cards: 2

1. Middlesbrough - 69 points

Yellow cards: 63 | Red cards: 2 Photo: George Wood

Yellow cards: 70 | Red cards: 0

2. Leeds United - 70 points

Yellow cards: 70 | Red cards: 0 Photo: Ben Roberts Photo

Yellow cards: 70 | Red cards: 1

3. Swansea City - 75 points

Yellow cards: 70 | Red cards: 1 Photo: Dan Istitene

Yellow cards: 74 | Red cards: 1

4. Coventry City - 79 points

Yellow cards: 74 | Red cards: 1 Photo: Ryan Pierse

