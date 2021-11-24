Where Burnley, Arsenal & Everton's managers rank in the Premier League sack race

We are now 12 matches into the 2021/22 Premier League campaign and have already seen six managers sacked from their clubs – Xisco Munoz (Watford), Steve Bruce (Newcastle United), Nuno Espirito Santo (Tottenham), Daniel Farke (Norwich), Dean Smith (Aston Villa) and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Manchester United).

While Burnley currently sit inside the relegation zone, they are unbeaten in their last four league fixtures and have taken four points from Brentford and Chelsea.

Clarets boss Sean Dyche is included by the bookies in the sack race, however it is unlikely that he will see the door anytime soon given his success with the club since his arrival in 2012.

Here are the odds for the Premier League sack race, according to Sky Bet and BetVictor...

1. Rafael Benitez Sky Bet: 11/4 BetVictor: 4/1 Photo: Jan Kruger Photo Sales

2. Ralph Hassenhuttl - Southampton Sky Bet: 9/2 BetVictor: 6/1 Photo: Steve Bardens Photo Sales

3. Brendan Rodgers - Leicester City Sky Bet: 6/1 BetVictor: 4/1 Photo: Naomi Baker Photo Sales

4. Claudio Ranieri - Watford Sky Bet: 8/1 BetVictor: 10/1 Photo: Alex Pantling Photo Sales