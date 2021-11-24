Josh Brownhill applauds fans as his side enters the field prior to the Premier League match between Burnley and Brentford at Turf Moor on October 30, 2021 (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Where Burnley, Arsenal & Everton's managers rank in the Premier League sack race

We have taken a look at the favourites to be the Premier League's next manager out of the door.

By Molly Burke
Wednesday, 24th November 2021, 3:36 pm

We are now 12 matches into the 2021/22 Premier League campaign and have already seen six managers sacked from their clubs – Xisco Munoz (Watford), Steve Bruce (Newcastle United), Nuno Espirito Santo (Tottenham), Daniel Farke (Norwich), Dean Smith (Aston Villa) and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Manchester United).

While Burnley currently sit inside the relegation zone, they are unbeaten in their last four league fixtures and have taken four points from Brentford and Chelsea.

Clarets boss Sean Dyche is included by the bookies in the sack race, however it is unlikely that he will see the door anytime soon given his success with the club since his arrival in 2012.

Here are the odds for the Premier League sack race, according to Sky Bet and BetVictor...

1. Rafael Benitez

Sky Bet: 11/4 BetVictor: 4/1

Photo: Jan Kruger

2. Ralph Hassenhuttl - Southampton

Sky Bet: 9/2 BetVictor: 6/1

Photo: Steve Bardens

3. Brendan Rodgers - Leicester City

Sky Bet: 6/1 BetVictor: 4/1

Photo: Naomi Baker

4. Claudio Ranieri - Watford

Sky Bet: 8/1 BetVictor: 10/1

Photo: Alex Pantling

Premier League
