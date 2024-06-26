Where Burnley are predicted to finish in final Championship table compared to Leeds United, Hull City and Middlesbrough after fixtures are released

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 26th Jun 2024, 10:42 BST
Burnley’s Championship campaign doesn’t get underway for another 48 days, but following the release of their 2024/25 fixtures predictions are already being made about their potential finish.

The managerless Clarets will be among the favourites to clinch promotion back to the Premier League after dropping out of the top flight last time out.

The likes of Leeds United and Middlesbrough will also be expecting to be in the mix alongside fellow recently relegated sides Sheffield United and Luton Town, who Burnley face in their opening game of the season.

The Grosvenor Sport SuperComputer has already predicted how the Championship will pan out next season.

The SuperComputer is a probability model, not determined by human predictions or bias. What happens is the SuperComputer estimates the outcome of each remaining fixture based on a team’s current strength (based on factors such as league position and form) and betting market odds.

The machine then simulates the remaining games in a season 1,000 times and constructs an average league table from the 1,000 simulations, to rule out anomalous results.

Here’s the table in full:

Predicted points total: 37

1. 24th: Oxford United

Predicted points total: 37Photo: Alex Pantling

Photo Sales
Predicted points total: 39

2. 23rd: Cardiff City

Predicted points total: 39Photo: Ben Roberts Photo

Photo Sales
Predicted points total: 41

3. 22nd: Blackburn Rovers

Predicted points total: 41Photo: Ed Sykes

Photo Sales
Predicted points total: 47

4. 21st: Plymouth Argyle

Predicted points total: 47Photo: Dan Istitene

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:BurnleyHull CityLeeds UnitedMiddlesbroughSheffield UnitedPremier LeagueLuton Town

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.