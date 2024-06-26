The managerless Clarets will be among the favourites to clinch promotion back to the Premier League after dropping out of the top flight last time out.

The likes of Leeds United and Middlesbrough will also be expecting to be in the mix alongside fellow recently relegated sides Sheffield United and Luton Town, who Burnley face in their opening game of the season.

The Grosvenor Sport SuperComputer has already predicted how the Championship will pan out next season.

The SuperComputer is a probability model, not determined by human predictions or bias. What happens is the SuperComputer estimates the outcome of each remaining fixture based on a team’s current strength (based on factors such as league position and form) and betting market odds.

The machine then simulates the remaining games in a season 1,000 times and constructs an average league table from the 1,000 simulations, to rule out anomalous results.