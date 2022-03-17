The Index ranks all the clubs in the top division of all European countries, showing their relative playing strengths and the development of playing strengths in time.

The ECI-value of a team represents the expected level of sporting success and is derived from historical and actual sporting results: in league matches, in national cup matches and in UEFA competition.

The ECI-values are calculated, based on all relevant match results from several recent seasons, using scientific statistical methods. The impact of more recent matches on the ECI-value is higher than that of older matches.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 16: Jack Cork of Burnley scores during the UEFA Europa League third round qualifier second leg between Burnley and Istanbul Basaksehir at Turf Moor on August 16, 2018 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Burnley are ranked 17th in the Premier League, above Brentford, Watford and Norwich City, and their overall European ranking places them above clubs such as Espanyol (79th), Celtic (80th), FC Basel (84th), Montpellier (86th), CSKA Moscow (87th), Hertha BSC (101st), Fenerbahçe (108th), RC Lens (110th), Anderlecht (111th), Torino (113th) and old European foes Stade de Reims (114th), who the Clarets beat 4-3 on aggregate in the European Cup in 1960.

Galatasaray are 117th, Udinese 120th, and Istanbul Basaksehir, the Turkish side knocked out of the Europa League qualifiers by Burnley in 2018, 138th.

Aberdeen, who also fell to the Clarets over two legs, and extra time, in 2018, are ranked 315th, while Olympiacos, who ended Burnley’s first continental foray in 51 years, are up to 48th.

Top of the pile are Manchester City, ahead of Liverpool, Bayern Münich, Real Madrid and Chelsea.