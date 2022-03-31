When is the World Cup draw 2022? How to watch, what time is it, TV channel, live stream and how the draw works
How to watch the 2022 World Cup draw on Friday as teams prepare to learn their fate ahead of the Qatar tournament.
Gareth Southgate’s England side will find out who they will be facing at this year’s Qatar World Cup tomorrow [Friday], as the draw for football’s premier international tournament is made in Doha.
29 out of the 32 spots have already been filled, with a number of inter-confederation play-offs still to come, and Scotland, Wales, and Ukraine waiting to decide their fate in June as a result of the ongoing conflict in Eastern Europe.
Here’s everything you need to know about the draw, and how to follow all of the action as it unfolds...
When is the FIFA World Cup 2022 draw?
The draw will take place on Friday April 1st in Qatar.
Proceedings will begin at 7pm local time, 5pm in the UK.
How to watch the FIFA World Cup draw
FIFA will be streaming the draw live via its official website.
In the UK, the BBC will also be broadcasting all of the action on television and via the BBC iPlayer.
How does the draw work?
Once all 32 participants have been confirmed, they will be split into four pots determined by their current FIFA world ranking.
Hosts Qatar will be placed in Group A and pot one, alongside the seven highest-ranking nations in the draw. They are Belgium, France, Brazil, Argentina, England, Spain, and Portugal.
Each World Cup group cannot have more than one team from the same continental confederation, with the notable exception of UEFA, who can have a maximum of two different countries in the same quartet.
Who has qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2022?
The following teams have already booked their place at this winter’s World Cup.
Europe
Germany, Denmark, France, Belgium, Croatia, Spain, Serbia, England, Switzerland, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Scotland/Ukraine/Wales.
South America
Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay, Ecuador.
North America
Canada, USA, Mexico.
Africa
Senegal, Cameroon, Ghana, Morocco, Tunisia.
Asia
South Korea, Qatar (hosts), Japan, Saudi Arabia.
Who will take part in the inter-confederation play-offs?
With a number of places at this year’s World Cup still up for grabs, the following nations could still qualify by winning their intercontinental play-off clashes:
Peru or Australia/United Arab Emirates, Costa Rica v New Zealand.