The 48 sides from League One and League Two entered the competition at the earliest stage, alongside most clubs from the Championship.

Incredibly, 16 sides from England’s second tier were dumped out in the first round as the underdogs prevailed earlier in the month.

Burnley, Watford and Norwich City, who were relegated from the top flight last term, will now join those teams who progressed, as will the 13 Premier League outfits who aren’t involved in Europe.

NEWPORT, WALES - AUGUST 27: The League Cup Trophy ahead of kick off in the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Newport County and West Ham United at Rodney Parade on August 27, 2019 in Newport, Wales. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

The remaining PL sides, fighting for supremacy on the continent, will then enter the mix in the third round. They include Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham, Arsenal, Manchester United and West Ham.

Which sides are involved in the second round?

Northern Section: Sheffield Wednesday v Rochdale, Shrewsbury Town v Burnley, Bolton Wanderers v Aston Villa, Bradford City v Blackburn Rovers, Derby County v West Brom, Fleetwood Town v Everton, Grimsby Town v Nottingham Forest, Rotherham United v Morecambe, Stockport County v Leicester City, Wolves v Preston North End, Leeds United v Barnsley, Tranmere Rovers v Newcastle Unite.

Southern Section: Walsall v Charlton Athletic, Barrow v Lincoln City, Cambridge United v Southampton, Colchester United v Brentford, Crawley Town v Fulham, Gillingham v Exeter City, Newport County v Portsmouth, Norwich City v AFC Bournemouth, Oxford United v Crystal Palace, Stevenage v Peterborough United, Watford v MK Dons, Forest Green v Brighton, Wycombe Wanderers v Bristol City.

When is the third-round draw?

Details for the draw for the third round have not yet been officially announced, but is expected to be conducted on either Wednesday or Thursday this week — full details to follow.

When will the third round ties be played?

The ties will take place on November 8th and 9th. The fourth round will take place in December, just a couple of days after the World Cup final on December 18th, while the quarter-finals and semi-finals will take place in January and February respectively, before the final at Wembley on February 26th.

Who are the current champions?