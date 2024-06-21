When Burnley will enter the Carabao Cup as details emerge for first round draw
It’s been announced the draw for the first round of the 2024/25 competition will take place on Thursday, June 27 at 11.30am, live on Sky Sports News.
However, as a recently relegated side from the Premier League, the Clarets receive a bye to the second round.
The same also applies to Luton Town, but having finished bottom of the top flight Sheffield United don’t receive a bye.
The 13 Premier League clubs not participating in European competitions also won’t enter the competition until the second round stage.
The Carabao Cup, won by Liverpool last season, remains regionalised in the early rounds with the draw split into a southern and northern section until round three.
Last season, Burnley beat Nottingham Forest and Salford City in the opening rounds before losing 3-0 away to Everton in the third round.
All Carabao Cup ties are single-legged, with the exception of the semi-finals.
In the event of scores being level at the end of 90 minutes from rounds one to the quarter-finals, no extra-time shall be played and winners shall be determined by penalty kicks.
Extra-time will apply in the second leg of the semi-finals and final if the result is level after 90 minutes.
Burnley will discover their Championship fixtures at 9am on Wednesday next week.
Following relegation, the Clarets will go back to playing 46 league games next season, as opposed to 38. Those 46 rounds of league matches will take place across 33 weekends, nine midweeks and four Bank Holidays.
