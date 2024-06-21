When Burnley will enter the Carabao Cup as details emerge for first round draw

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Burnley won’t enter the Carabao Cup until the second round stage, the EFL have confirmed.

It’s been announced the draw for the first round of the 2024/25 competition will take place on Thursday, June 27 at 11.30am, live on Sky Sports News.

However, as a recently relegated side from the Premier League, the Clarets receive a bye to the second round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The same also applies to Luton Town, but having finished bottom of the top flight Sheffield United don’t receive a bye.

The 13 Premier League clubs not participating in European competitions also won’t enter the competition until the second round stage.

The Carabao Cup, won by Liverpool last season, remains regionalised in the early rounds with the draw split into a southern and northern section until round three.

Last season, Burnley beat Nottingham Forest and Salford City in the opening rounds before losing 3-0 away to Everton in the third round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 26: A general view of the trophy ahead of the Carabao Cup Final match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Wembley Stadium on February 26, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images)

All Carabao Cup ties are single-legged, with the exception of the semi-finals.

In the event of scores being level at the end of 90 minutes from rounds one to the quarter-finals, no extra-time shall be played and winners shall be determined by penalty kicks.

Extra-time will apply in the second leg of the semi-finals and final if the result is level after 90 minutes.

Burnley will discover their Championship fixtures at 9am on Wednesday next week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad