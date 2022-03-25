When and where Burnley stars are in international action

The Red Dragons beat Austia 2-1 with two superb Gareth Bale goals at the Cardiff City Stadium on Thursday night, and await the winner of the second, delayed semi-final.

Wales will now host the Czech Republic – who lost their World Cup play-off semi-final 1-0 to an extra time goal – again at Cardiff in a friendly on Tuesday night, kick-off 7-45 p.m.

Hennessey, if he features, will earn his 100th cap for his country – he is already Wales’ most capped goalkeeper.

(From L) Netherlands' midfielder Daley Blind forward Wout Weghorst, physical trainer Rene Wormhoudt, assistant coach Danny Blind, and goalkeeper coach Frans Hoek attend a training session at the KNVB Campus on March 22, 2022, in Zeist, ahead of friendly football matches against Denmark and Germany - - Netherlands OUT (Photo by MAURICE VAN STEEN / ANP / AFP) / Netherlands OUT (Photo by MAURICE VAN STEEN/ANP/AFP via Getty Images)

Before then, fellow keeper Nick Pope is with England for their two friendlies at Wembley, against Switzerland on Saturday, March 26th (kick-off 5-30 p.m.), before the Three Lions face Clarets top-scorer Maxwel Cornet and the Ivory Coast on Tuesday, March 29th (kick-off 7-45 p.m.).

Ivory Coast also have a friendlies against France in Marseille on Friday, March 25th (kick-off 8-15 p.m.).

Striker Wout Weghorst is with the Netherlands, who play two friendly matches.

Louis Van Gaal’s side host Denmark in Amsterdam on Saturday, March 26th (kick-off 7-45 p.m.), and then take on Germany on Tuesday, March 29th (kick-off 7-45 p.m.), again at the Amsterdam ArenA.

And the Republic of Ireland, with Nathan Collins in the squad, have two friendlies, both at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.