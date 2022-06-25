What Vincent Kompany hopes to take from Pep Guardiola to Burnley

But what, if anything, does new Clarets coach Vincent Kompany hope to take from his time under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City?

Without the same world class players, Kompany didn’t just imprint Guardiola’s preferred 4-3-3 onto his last group at Anderlecht and hope for the best – it was the way the Spaniard got his message across which he hopes to replicate at Gawthorpe.

Asked what he learned from Guardiola, who has won 10 league titles in three countries as a coach, Kompany explained: “I’ll say it once and be honest, my beginnings – I met this fantastic coach, the best in the world.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Manchester City's Spanish manager Pep Guardiola (R) embraces Manchester City's Belgian defender Vincent Kompany on the pitch after the English FA Community Shield football match between Chelsea and Manchester City at Wembley Stadium in north London on August 5, 2018. - Manchester City won the game 2-0. (Photo by Ian KINGTON / AFP) / NOT FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING USE / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo credit should read IAN KINGTON/AFP via Getty Images)

"And the simple thing I took from him, not a style of football,I didn’t take a style of football from Pep.

"It’s that he was the very best at telling his players why they were doing things on the pitch – anything you do, why you passing it in a certain way, why you’re defending in a certain way.

"And that’s it, if I take something to Burnley, in no way whatsoever anything to do with the demands he can put on his players – it’s a completely different team – but what I take as a coach, always to be able to tell my players why they are doing something.

If we don’t have the ball, we must be aggressive and on the front foot.

"I wake up and think about it over breakfast, when we have the ball, find some spaces to score a goal. don’t be afraid of having the ball.

"It helps them to have a bit more time to do things.