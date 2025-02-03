What to expect from Burnley’s transfer deadline day as winger closes in on Turf Moor switch

Burnley have until 11pm tonight to finalise their transfer business

Scott Parker will be looking to add the finishing touches to his squad for the final run-in, with 16 games remaining in the hunt for automatic promotion.

Speaking after Saturday’s stalemate with Portsmouth, the Clarets boss said there were a couple of things “spinning” in the transfer market.

He did, however, warn not to expect an overly busy final 48 hours of the January window.

“Maybe, there's a couple of things spinning at this present moment in time, but as always, in this January window, it's a tricky window,” he said.

“We'll have to see how the next 48 hours go to see what happens.”

One deal Burnley are expected to wrap up is the capture of Sporting winger Marcus Edwards on an initial loan deal.

Marcus Edwards, inset, is one man who could join Scott Parker's side prior to tonight's 11pm deadline.

But could the Clarets also look to bolster their ranks in the number nine department following the surprise departure of club legend Jay Rodriguez?

“Maybe there's options there for us,” Parker said when that question was put to him.

“Hopefully we can try and be reactive now and see if those options come. If they don't, then we'll keep working with this group and keep improving.”

Burnley have made three additions during this window to date in: Oliver Sonne, Jonjo Shelvey and the returning Ashley Barnes.

Going the other way, meanwhile, has been Hjalmar Ekdal, Hannes Delcroix, Han-Noah Massengo and Andreas Hountondji, all on loan, and Rodriguez in a permanent switch to Wrexham.

While Parker hasn’t ruled out further outgoings, the Clarets are a little limited in what they can do as they’ve already fulfilled their international loan quota.

Under new rules, sides are only permitted to temporarily move on six players to sides outside of England. Burnley have already reached that number with Ekdal, Darko Churlinov, Massengo, Oluwaseun Adewumi, Hountondji and Zeki Amdouni.

So while Parker recently admitted that Shurandy Sambo and Mike Tresor, two players that have barely featured this season, could possibly move on in a bid to get more game time, only a permanent exit or a loan deal to a domestic side can be considered.

In Tresor’s case, it’s also understood that – despite his recent outing against Reading in the FA Cup – he’s currently not fit to play, making a departure unlikely.