What Sean Dyche had to say about James Tarkowski’s absence against Parma

Sean Dyche revealed James Tarkowski sat out Burnley’s last pre-season game with a thigh problem, amid speculation linking him with a move to Leicester City.

Tarkowski missed the 2-0 win over Parma at Turf Moor, with Kevin Long, also rumoured to be interesting an East Midlands club in Nottingham Forest - nursing a groin injury.

But, regardless of any injury worries, Dyche doesn’t believe it will be difficult to fend off interest in Tarkowski, going into the last few days of the transfer window.

Dyche said: “Tarky has got a thigh, Longy has a groin.

“It’s the usual, it’s not my first rodeo, Danny Ings, is he going or staying?”

Asked whether it will be tough to hold onto his best players, he added: “No, I don’t think so, it is what it is.

“He is a Burnley player, we like him, he is still developing and still improving. All the right things about what we want as a club. It is as simple as that.

“And if that changes then it will be a decision that will be dealt with in the future but we are not looking for it to change that is for sure.

“Everyone in world football has a price, Neymar had a price. Ronaldo had a price back in the day, everyone has a price and that is just the truth of how the market works.

“In life as well not just football, you have a price on your house and if someone comes along with more than you were thinking than you go 'okay then.'”

There is speculation that Tarkowski has a £50m buy out clause in his contract, but Dyche said: “You can apply speculation. There is enough rumours out there.”

Meanwhile, Robbie Brady and Jack Cork came off in the first half against Parma, but Dyche isn’t unduly concerned: “Robbie got a knock on his ribs and had just come back from that, and Corky took a slip, but he’s fine.

“He (Robbie) is very unlucky, he has a rib thing which can be sore and he got a smack on it straight away so we had to make a call.”

Asked whether Tarkowski and Long will be fit to face Southampton on Saturday, he said: “I think so. I have spoken to Longy, all the medics and scans and all of that, but often it is the player because you know your body.

“Some of the young lads maybe not so much. Longy thinks he has got a really strong chance, he thinks it is settling down really well and so does Tarky.

“Corky was a precaution but with Robbie we will have to wait and see.

“I don't know how quickly that will settle down again.”