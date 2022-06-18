What new Burnley boss Vincent Kompany learned from Pep Guardiola

But he is very much his own man when it comes to his own blueprint for how the game should be played.
Kompany accepts you couldn’t fail to learn from the likes of Roberto Mancini, Manuel Pellegrini and Pep Guardiola, winning Premier League titles with all three at Manchester City, but the Belgian is something of a magpie, keen to study other managers he has played and coached against.
And he said: "I’ve learned from every coach I’ve ever had in my life.
"Some of them you learn what not to do, but when you mention those great coaches like Pep (Guardiola), (Roberto) Mancini, (Manuel) Pellegrini and Roberto Martinez, there are a lot of coaches who are very different in many ways.
"You can take a lot from them, but the main thing I have taken – and I think that this is where the passion came from for me to become a coach – is the simple aspect of making players better.
"It’s about believing that if you make players better, then you win more games.
"You’re very clear on how you want to win games, not because it’s a stylistic idea or approach, but because clarity is what gives you an edge and what allows you to overperform.
"These coaches were great examples and then I’ve mixed it with other coaches I haven’t played with, but I’ve played against.
"You become this version of the coach you want to be."
Clarity is a word his predecessor Sean Dyche constantly used throughout nigh on a decade in charge at Turf Moor, and if Kompany can get that from his players, that would be a great starting point in his new role.