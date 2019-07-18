What is your favourite Burnley kit?

After the sky blue Burnley away strip was unveiled, we decided to take a look at the club’s best and worst kits of recent seasons.

Whether they have good memories because of success enjoyed while wearing it, or because of a certain player who wore it, let us know your favourite Burnley kits.

Danny Ings in the 2014/15 third strip

Our style gurus have got their heads together to pick out their best and worst kits...

BEST

2009/10 home - Worn for Burnley’s first Premier League campaign, the design was a hark back to the classic strip worn by the 1959/60 First Division Championship side, complete with new crest, which a version of remains in place today. Claret, with blue sleeves and blue v-neck, the shorts were white and socks hooped in claret and blue.

2009/10 away - While the home strip that season took inspiration from the past, so did the away kit, similar to the one worn the night Burnley won the league at Maine Road back in 1960, a white shirt, with black shorts and white socks.

1991/93 home - While the strips of the 1990s still bring people out in a cold sweat, Burnley’s home design at the start of the decade stirs memories of the 1992 Fourth Division title success. The Claret and blue shirt has flecks of white, as was in vogue at the time, with white shorts and socks.

2000/01 home - Burnley were back in the second tier of English football after a five-year absence, but, in the absence of a sponsor, their new strip had a retro look, and was all the better for it. A classic claret body and blue sleeves, with a blue crew neck, the shorts and socks were again white, with subtle claret and blue trim.

1996/97 away white - A modern look at the time, a white away strip carried three vertical blue stripes, with black shorts and white socks. While the season itself was far from memorable, the kit still stands out.

WORST

1993/94 away - Burnley played in green and black halves on their travels in a season where they won promotion to the second tier, predominantly due to their home form. Away from home, they struggled to win in this design.

1996-98 home - Quarters became a theme for the home strip a couple of years later, for two seasons under Adrian Heath and then Chris Waddle. Some Clarets fans felt it was too close to rivals Blackburn Rovers’ halved shirts for comfort.

2003/04 away - This all-grey number was used in Stan Ternent’s last season in charge, as the Clarets staved off relegation to the third tier. It may have looked good with jeans for the supporters, but for it’s original purpose - as a playing strip - it wasn’t Burnley’s best look

2014/15 third strip - An all-silver effort which looked like tinfoil, Burnley didn’t take a single point while wearing it in the Premier League away from home last season.

1998/99 away - Predominantly yellow, with two blue stripes, Burnley wore this away strip in Ternent’s first season in charge. It didn’t really look like a Clarets kit, but fared better than the home strip, worn in successive 5-0 and 6-0 defeats at Turf Moor against Gillingham and Manchester City.