What is Burnley’s squad worth compared with the rest of the Premier League, and Europe?

Chris Wood

The 334th edition of the CIES Football Observatory Weekly Post worked out the estimated transfer value of all the players at the 98 teams in the five major European leagues.

Players on loan were included in the club they were playing at, not their parent club, while players out on loan outside the top five European championships is not considered.

The estimates were calculated through the CIES Football Observatory transfer value algorithm.

Premier League winners and Champions League finalists Manchester City are at the top of the table with a total squad value of €1.30 billion.

Pep Guardiola’s team outranks second place Manchester United (€1.16 billion) and Champions League winners Chelsea (€1.11 billion) in third.

Barcelona ranked first for non-English teams in fourth, with an estimated squad value of €991m, while Juventus (€829m), Bayern Munich (€777m) and Paris St-Germain (€603m) head the rankings for the three other big-5 leagues.

Burnley came in 17th in the Premier League at €170m, at an average of €12.2m per player - ahead of only Fulham at €152m, West Brom at €104m and Crystal Palace at €103m.

The average squad value per club is €474m for the Premier League, €281m for both the Spanish Liga and the German Bundesliga, €276m for the Italian Serie A and €174m for the French Ligue 1.