What are Burnley's chances of staying in the Premier League? And how much do they need to spend?

Of all teams promoted to the Premier League over the last 20 years, 57 per cent of them have stayed up in their first season.

That’s according to a study conducted by Skylab, who have researched teams in their first year of a new division over the last two decades following the conclusion of the 2022/23 season.

While Vincent Kompany’s side are ambitious and will have their sights set on finishing as high as possible, their first objective will be to ensure they remain in the top flight following their runaway Championship title win.

Sheffield United joined the Clarets in winning automatic promotion from the second tier while Luton Town edged past Coventry City on penalties in the play-off final.

Newly promoted teams are typically targeted in pre-season predictions as those who may struggle to beat the drop, but what do the last 20 seasons show regarding the outcome of those debutant teams?

Analysing the past two decades, 250 clubs have been promoted across the EFL pyramid (including the National League to League Two).

Burnley will line up in the Premier League once again after romping to the Championship title

The stats show 66 per cent of clubs stayed up in their first year following promotion, while 22 per cent were relegated.

As already mentioned, that figure drops to 57 per cent for teams promoted to the Premier League, while only 28 per cent of teams that were promoted via the play-offs stay up. This is the lowest survival rate of all four divisions.

The study also looked at what teams need to spend in order to survive. Over the last five years, an average of £78m net is spent by promoted teams. Of those relegated, the average spend is £18m.

Of those 15 promoted sides, seven stayed up while eight were relegated.

But only three of the previous 10 Championship winners have been relegated the following season, which reflects well on Burnley’s chances.