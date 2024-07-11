'We’ve got a lot of numbers': Scott Parker on transfer backing and Burnley's 'big squad'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New Burnley boss Scott Parker is confident he will receive backing in the transfer market this summer.

The former Bournemouth and Fulham boss has a large squad at his disposal, meaning departures rather than incomings are likely to dominate the club’s summer transfer window.

Nevertheless, Parker will still want to bring in some of his own signings to put his stamp on the Clarets squad.

When asked if he expects to get backing from chairman Alan Pace and the board, Parker said: “Yeah, there will be that support if needed and when.

“I’m sure there will be that support and I think that has been proven to be the case under this ownership with Vincent as well.

“I’m sure that will be the case.”

Scott Parker's first press conference since being announced the head coach of Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Following Johann Berg Gudmundsson’s surprise return this week, the Clarets now have 38 first-team players on their books.

Under EFL rules, clubs are only able to name 25 ‘senior’ players – those aged 21 or over.

“It’s a big squad, we’ve got a lot of numbers at this moment in time,” Parker added.

“I’ve only had one training session and as you can imagine I’m just overseeing things at this moment and that’s a process I’m having to undertake, which I’m going to have to do quickly, I understand that.

“We’re only five weeks away from the start of the season, so that’s a process we’re working towards.”