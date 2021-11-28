West Ham to launch £7m bid for Burnley star, Sean Dyche to move in for League One defender
Burnley face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League this afternoon.
Sunday, 28th November 2021, 10:47 am
Burnley are preparing to host Spurs in today’s 2pm kick-off as they look to extend their unbeaten run to five league matches.
The two sides only met last month as the London club came out 1-0 winners in the EFL Cup tie where Lucas Moura was the only scorer.
The Clarets haven;t beaten Spurs since February 2019 but Sean Dyche will be hoping the visitors’ poor form can inspire another victory for his side.
Here are the best of today’s rumours...