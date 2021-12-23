West Ham tipped to beat Burnley to £15m-rated defender, Serie A star reveals Everton snub

The Clarets are without a win since the end of October, and will be desperate to pick up three points to aid their attempts to escape from the relegation zone.
Speaking ahead of this weekend's game, Burnley ace Chris Wood admitted: “I would not be concerned (about the relegation battle) because we have been here before and we’ve done it a number of times.
“There’s no point panicking or changing anything, or rushing into anything, because we have the squad and the experience to get us out of it. It’s now down to us and the staff to get us out of it. It’s one of those, we’ve been through it before, we know what we need to do, we just have to do it.”
“I think we have inner belief, no matter what. I don’t think we need belief thrust upon us. We’ve been here before, we know we can get out of it.
“These players have got us out of it before and we’ve added some quality over the summer to help us get us out of these type of situations. Sometimes we have a sticky start to the season and we get better as time goes on. That might be the case this season.
“At both ends of the park, we need to be a lot better. We’ve been solid enough, doing well in games, but we haven’t been able to see games out. Us at the top will be looking to do more and I’m sure the defenders will be doing the same thing.”
