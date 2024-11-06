West Brom v Burnley: Team news, predicted teams and TV details as Clarets look to bounce back

Burnley will be looking to bounce back from Sunday’s disappointing defeat to Millwall when they take on West Brom on Thursday night.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scott Parker’s side suffered only their second defeat of the season and their first since August with a 1-0 reversal at The Den.

The result ended Burnley’s nine-game unbeaten run and saw them slip down to fourth place in the table, two points and two places above the Baggies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carlos Corberan’s side aren’t in the best form, having gone seven games without tasting victory.

Here’s all the important information ahead of tomorrow’s fixture:

When and where is the game taking place?

The match is being held at West Brom’s The Hawthorns stadium on Thursday, November 3. Kick-off is at 8pm.

The sun rises behind the stadium ahead of the English FA Cup fourth round football match between West Bromwich Albion and Wolverhampton Wanderers at The Hawthorns stadium in West Bromwich, central England, on January 28, 2024. (Photo by Darren Staples / AFP) (Photo by DARREN STAPLES/AFP via Getty Images)

Is it on TV?

Yes, the game has been selected for live coverage on the Sky Sports Football channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How else can I follow the game?

Burnley FC writer Matt Scrafton will be providing live updates on his Twitter feed, followed by a match report, post-match reaction and further analysis on the Burnley Express’ website.

What’s the latest team news?

Burnley will have Zian Flemming back available after the forward was ineligible to face his parent club Millwall at the weekend.

Jeremy Sarmiento will also be pushing to start after he made his return from a slight knock off the bench at The Den.

Elsewhere, Jordan Beyer, Hjalmar Ekdal, Joe Worrall, Hannes Delcroix, Aaron Ramsey, Manuel Benson, Nathan Redmond and Lyle Foster will all remain sidelined.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mike Tresor is also back in training and is close to being “selectable” according to Scott Parker, but this game could come too soon for him.

As for the Baggies, they’re facing something of a defensive crisis with centre-backs Kyle Bartley (knee), Semi Ajayi (hamstring) and Paddy McNair (hamstring) all facing at least a couple of months on the sidelines. Striker Daryl Dike is also out until the new year.

Scott Parker’s pre-match comments

“I’ve been around this division for some time and every game is a tough game, every game is a challenge. You face different challenges constantly.

“We’ve got a squad here with some senior players that have been in and around it for some time and they know the nous and they know their way around this division and what is needed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That balance with some real young players which, at times, are learning on the job and are learning things that they’ve probably never experienced before in their young careers. This is all learning.

“We draw a line under this. While we also learn from it and keep reflecting on where we need to improve and where we need to get better and we go again, which is another massive game for us on Thursday.”

What are the predicted teams?

WBA: Palmer, Furlon, Holgate, Heggem, Styles, Racic, Mowatt, Fellows, Johnston, Grant, Maja

Burnley: Trafford, Roberts, Egan-Riley, Esteve, Humphreys, Cullen, Hannibal, Brownhill, Koleosho, Sarmiento, Flemming

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who is the referee?

Tom Nield. He’s overseen 11 games so far this season, dishing out 52 yellow cards but no reds. He last took charge of a Burnley game in January 2023 for the goalless draw against Ipswich Town in the FA Cup.

What are the latest odds?

WBA: 5/4

Draw: 21/10

Burnley: 11/5

Odds according to SkyBet.