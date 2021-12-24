'We're in better shape than 2018', says Burnley boss Sean Dyche, as Boxing Day clash stirs bad memories

Sean Dyche

Twice in the last three years, Burnley have taken on the Toffees on the day after Christmas, losing 5-1 at Turf Moor in 2018, and 1-0 to late goal at Goodison Park the year after.

Back in 2018, the Clarets were 3-0 down within 22 minutes, as they brought up the halfway stage of the season in 18th place, with just 12 points.

This time around, Burnley are again 18th, but with 11 points from 15 games, with as many as three games in hand on some of their rivals at the wrong end of the table.

Burnley claimed 28 points over the second half of that season, including an eight-game unbeaten run, to finish with 40 points as they finished 15th.

And boss Sean Dyche feels his side are in a better position now than in 2018: “I think so, the stats suggest we’ve been better – it’s not all about stats obviously, the feel of the game, and your eyes don’t lie as I always say – but it’s a strange one.

“We haven’t got as many points on the board as we’d like, but the group is intact, there’s a good, firm mentality.

“We know the challenges in front of us, quite obviously, we have been unfortunate with a couple of spells of injuries, but generally speaking, the performances have been, at least, decent.

“That doesn’t necessarily get you anything, but it’s a platform to build from, and if we can add in the details, in the top third in particular, then I think we’ll continue going in the right direction.

“But we have to do that, the game owes you nothing, you have to earn the right every time the whistle blows.”

Dyche added: “That (Everton) was game 19, so we’ve got a few games to go before we are there, but I think there’s a good feel about the group, I think they are aware of the situation, people are always talking about it.

“I think we’re training right, some of our performances have been spot on, a few needed tidying up – we were nowhere near good enough in the first half against West Ham – but our resilience, our way of working and the shape of the team kept us in it, and second half we were stronger and took the game on, and on another day you might get a lucky one and nick it.

“But there were signs we can react at half-time, and we got a clean sheet and a point against a side who were fourth.

“There are signs things are going right, but we have to keep adding to it.

“We can’t just wait for it to come our way, we have to earn it and work for it – the endeavour, the skill, the shape of the team, the framework and freedom, that nice mix of being solid but also able to affect the opposition.

“All this comes into play, every time the whistle blows.”

Burnley have had their last two games called off because of COVID cases in their opponents’ camps, and prior to that, saw heavy snow put paid to their home game against Spurs.

That has seen them with three games in hand on Newcastle United, who still have a point less than the Clarets.

But it remains to be seen whether games in hand are an advantage or not, as the club look to cram intheir outstanding fixtures.