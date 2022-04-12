"We're all hurting inside", admits Burnley midfielder Josh Brownhill

Victory over rivals Everton in a five-goal thriller at Turf Moor looked as though it would be the catalyst for recovery as the Clarets moved to within a solitary point of Frank Lampard's Toffees.

However, the Blues responded with a crucial win against Manchester United at Goodison Park, thanks to Anthony Gordon's deflected effort, before Sean Dyche's side lost out against bottom-of-the-table Norwich City at Carrow Road.

"We're all hurting inside and it's very frustrating," said Brownhill. "We definitely have to be better, especially against teams around us.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

NORWICH, ENGLAND - APRIL 10: Josh Brownhill of Burnley makes a pass whilst under pressure from Pierre Lees Melou of Norwich City during the Premier League match between Norwich City and Burnley at Carrow Road on April 10, 2022 in Norwich, England. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

"There's still eight games left and we've won games that have been written off. We've been here before. We're a fighting team but we've not managed to be on the right side of the result.

"The lads are always gutted after a defeat but we'll get together and put on another good performance next week."Burnley tackle Europa League hopefuls West Ham United on Easter Sunday, three days prior to Everton's next game at home to Leicester City.

After Canaries duo Pierre Lees-Melou and Teemu Pukki downed the visitors in Norfolk, ex-Bristol City man Brownhill said: "It was very frustrating. We went there to win and we didn't do that.

"I don't think the performance was too bad but it ultimately cost us. There are still winnable games but we need to get that consistency and momentum. There's a chance next week to put it right.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - APRIL 02: Phil Foden of Manchester City is tackled by Josh Brownhill of Burnley during the Premier League match between Burnley and Manchester City at Turf Moor on April 02, 2022 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

"There are still games to be won but we have to sort ourselves out. We’re going to go out to win every game. The games that we’ve got left, we’ve beaten the majority of those sides before, so I don’t see why we can’t go and do it again."

Remaining fixtures — April 17th: West Ham United (a); April 21st: Southampton (h); April 24th: Wolverhampton Wanderers (h); April 30th: Watford (a).