Wells set for later return as Clarets prepare for training week in Portugal

Burnley will step up their pre-season preparations with a training break in Portugal next week.

The Clarets depart on Monday, with their international players back in the fold after a staggered return to training, following their exertions over the summer.

That means Tom Heaton, Robbie Brady, Jeff Hendrick, Kevin Long, Matej Vydra, Dwight McNeil and Johann Berg Gudmundsson will link up with the squad, though striker Nahki Wells – back after a season on loan with QPR – will get a further week’s grace after playing with Bermuda in the Gold Cup.

Sean Dyche said: “Nahki Wells had had a month playing over the summer, so he has got a longer break and will come back after Portugal, but the other lads will be with us in Portugal.

“We had a soft start Monday and Tuesday, day off Wednesday, back in Thursday, Friday - not soft in terms of the training, but in having a couple of days off to make sure their bodies are okay.

“But it will start getting livelier today (Thursday) before we go to Portugal on Monday for a training week."

There are no plans for a game, ahead of the start of their pre-season schedule on Saturday, July 20th, when two sides will be in action at Port Vale and Crew Alexandra.

Dyche said: “If we get a game over there, it will be behind closed doors, but there’ll be no ‘arena’ game as such.”

Burnley's other friendly games are:

Tuesday, July 23rd: Fleetwood Town (a, 7.45pm)

Saturday, July 27th: Wigan Athletic (a, 3pm)

Tuesday, July 30th: Nice (h, 7.45pm)

Saturday, August 3rd: Parma (h, 3pm).