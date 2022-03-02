Burnley and Leicester City played out the only midweek Premier League game last night with the FA Cup currently taking centre stage.

Burnley missed out on the chance to move out of the bottom three of the Premier League as they lost 2-0 to Leicester City last night.

Three points would have seen Sean Dyche’s side move above Everton, Leeds United and Brentford in the table but defeat means the remain 18th.

“I think we’ve been right on top of our performance levels,” said Dyche.

“A slightly softer one first half at Palace, but a good second half, and tonight we didn’t quite get to the levels we have been.

“We didn’t start right, too many backward passes, too many poor decisions with the ball, no lack of energy, just that lack of clarity really in our play. I mentioned it at half-time and I thought we got a stronger second half, without doing as well as we have done.

“I thought it was edging away to a draw to be honest, it was one that got away from us a little bit with our performance level, because they are still a good outfit and putting on very good players.”

Away from the action on the pitch, there are plenty of transfer stories doing the rounds and here are the headlines from Wednesday’ morning:

1. City hold talks with Haaland Manchester City have held secret transfer talks with Erling Haaland as they look to ramp up their efforts to sign the striker this summer (Express)

2. Rangnick very unlikely to be nexxt Man U boss Ralf Rangnick has all but been ruled out of the running to become the next Manchester United boss (The Sun)

3. Blues could cash in on Saints interest Chelsea duo Armando Broja and Faustino Anjorin are both being targeted by Southampton for summer transfers (Express)

4. Barca confident of landing Christensen Barcelona 'feel confident' of signing Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen after submitting an improved deal for the Dane (Fabrizio Romano)