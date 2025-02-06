'We were in the market': Scott Parker delivers his verdict on Burnley's transfer deadline day business
The Clarets made two signings on the final day of the January window, as Marcus Edwards arrived from Sporting and Jaydon Banel made the move from Ajax.
Going the other way, meanwhile, was John Egan, who made a permanent switch to Hull City just four months after signing for Parker’s men.
It’s understood Burnley were also in the market for a number nine and made enquiries to bolster their forward line, but nothing materialised.
Delivering his verdict on Burnley’s deadline day business, Parker said: “Like I’ve said consistently, we were looking for the things that we felt could help us. At the same time, we weren’t going to make rash decisions or silly decisions that didn't make sense really.
“We were in the market where there was an endeavour about us to try and do things, but the things that didn’t come off for us, we didn't feel that was right for us at this moment in time and certainly didn't feel that would improve us.
“What we didn't want to do was add things to a squad that wasn't the right thing to do really, so we brought in the players we did.
“I think Marcus is an incredible signing, Jaydon as well in terms of a younger boy who will look to develop a little bit.”
Burnley made five signings in total last month, with Oliver Sonne, Jonjo Shelvey and Ashley Barnes also making the move.
Hjalmar Ekdal, Hannes Delcroix, Han-Noah Massengo, Andreas Hountondji and Jay Rodriguez all moved on.