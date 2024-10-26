'We need to understand': Scott Parker issues warning to his Burnley side ahead of 'difficult' QPR test

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Scott Parker has warned his Burnley side not to take lowly QPR lightly when they return to Turf Moor this afternoon.

The Clarets face a Hoops side that sit second from bottom in the Championship after winning just one of their first 11 games.

After beating Luton Town at the end of August, the West London outfit have endured a seven-game run without a win.

By comparison, the Clarets sit in second having not tasted defeat in their last eight league games.

Despite the contrasting fortunes, Parker is expecting another tough test as the Clarets look to close the gap on leaders Sunderland.

“They’ve changed it around a little bit over the last few games in terms of their formation,” he said.

“They’re on a little bit of a bad run, I think that’s clear, but they’re coming to us and no doubt they will want to give the best version of themselves and make it very, very difficult for us.

HULL, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 23: Scott Parker, Manager of Burnley, applauds during the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City AFC and Burnley FC at MKM Stadium on October 23, 2024 in Hull, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

“We need to approach the game as we have done, we need to keep nudging along. We need to understand what the game is going to bring.

“There will be a tough game ahead of us this weekend. I say that most weekends, of course I do, but it’s the facts of this league.

“We need to apply ourselves in the right way, dominate and be clinical. But we go into the game hoping to get three points and we do that with the commitment and quality we have and I believe we can show that again.”

Parker expects to have a similar pool of players to choose from as he did on Wednesday night for the 1-1 draw against Hull City.

The only player who could return from injury is Jeremy Sarmiento, who missed the midweek trip to Humberside after picking up a knock in training.

“It will probably be the same squad,” Parker confirmed. “The only one is Jeremy, who may have a slight chance. Other than that we will go with the boys that we had at Hull on Wednesday. “We will get them, we will recover them and we will get them on the grass ready for the weekend.”