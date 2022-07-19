"We have to increase the body count" admits Burnley boss Vincent Kompany

Kompany still wants at least one goalkeeper, with the club progressing with a deal for Anderlecht's Netherlands Under 21 international Bart Verbruggen.

There is also an interest in Manchester City’s Ari Muric.

Shrewsbury v Burnley, 15th July 2022. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Burnley are also keen on Coventry City’s attacking midfielder Callum O’Hare, with Kompany admitting that is a deal he would like to push through.

And with no agreement in place for the injured Matej Vydra, Burnley only have two recognised senior strikers.

It also remains to be seen if there are any more departures, with Maxwel Cornet a target for a number of Premier League clubs, including Everton and Fulham.

And with eight games in August, seven in the Championship and one in the Carabao Cup, Kompany knows his squad will be stretched to the limit in what could be an important opening period.

It already feels like the transfer window is never-ending, and with another five weeks or so to go, Kompany agreed: "It’s been really long, yeah!

"But I've gone in eyes wide open, so there's no complaints from my side, no surprises either.

"We’ve brought in seven players, we have to keep bringing in players, not because we're not happy with the players that are here now, just because we have to increase the body count.