Watford vs Burnley confirmed XIs and team news as Scott Parker keeps faith with Norwich City side

Scott Parker has kept faith with the side that beat Norwich City last time out for today's Good Friday clash with Watford.

The Clarets will be looking to capitalise on playing first out of the three automatic promotion chasers, as they look to reclaim top spot.

Parker has named the same starting XI for today’s game against the Hornets, meaning Hannibal keeps his spot in midfield ahead of Josh Laurent.

The Clarets are unchanged on the bench too.

Lyle Foster misses out once again with a shoulder injury, but Parker is confident the striker will still play some part this season.

Jordan Beyer, Bashir Humphreys, Jonjo Shelvey, Aaron Ramsey, Enock Agyei and Mike Tresor all remain sidelined.

Scott Parker, Manager of Burnley, shows appreciation to the fans following 2-1 victory after the Sky Bet Championship match between Coventry City FC and Burnley FC at The Coventry Building Society Arena on April 05, 2025 in Coventry, England. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

As for Watford, they make two changes from the side that lost 2-1 to West Brom last time out.

TEAMS

Watford: Selvik, Ngakia, Pollock, Louza, Vata, Dwomoh, Sissoko, Doumbia, Abankwah, Wiley, Kayembe

Subs: Marriott, Morris, Dele-Bashiru, Ramirez-Espain, Sanghrajka, Andrews, Sierralta, Ince, Bayo

Burnley: Trafford, Roberts, Egan-Riley, Esteve, Pires, Cullen, Hannibal, Brownhill, Edwards, Anthony, Flemming

Subs: Hladky, Worrall, Sonne, Laurent, Koleosho, Redmond, Sarmiento, Banel, Barnes

Referee: Matthew Donohue