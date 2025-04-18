Watford vs Burnley confirmed XIs and team news as Scott Parker keeps faith with Norwich City side
The Clarets will be looking to capitalise on playing first out of the three automatic promotion chasers, as they look to reclaim top spot.
Burnley come into the game at Vicarage Road off the back of a hard-earned 2-1 win against Norwich City last time out.
Parker has named the same starting XI for today’s game against the Hornets, meaning Hannibal keeps his spot in midfield ahead of Josh Laurent.
The Clarets are unchanged on the bench too.
Lyle Foster misses out once again with a shoulder injury, but Parker is confident the striker will still play some part this season.
Jordan Beyer, Bashir Humphreys, Jonjo Shelvey, Aaron Ramsey, Enock Agyei and Mike Tresor all remain sidelined.
As for Watford, they make two changes from the side that lost 2-1 to West Brom last time out.
TEAMS
Watford: Selvik, Ngakia, Pollock, Louza, Vata, Dwomoh, Sissoko, Doumbia, Abankwah, Wiley, Kayembe
Subs: Marriott, Morris, Dele-Bashiru, Ramirez-Espain, Sanghrajka, Andrews, Sierralta, Ince, Bayo
Burnley: Trafford, Roberts, Egan-Riley, Esteve, Pires, Cullen, Hannibal, Brownhill, Edwards, Anthony, Flemming
Subs: Hladky, Worrall, Sonne, Laurent, Koleosho, Redmond, Sarmiento, Banel, Barnes
Referee: Matthew Donohue
