Watford v Burnley: Team news, predicted teams and TV details as Clarets look to pile pressure on Sheffield United

Burnley have the opportunity to lay down an early marker and claim another hugely significant victory in their quest for automatic promotion.

Heading into the final four games of the season, Scott Parker’s side are sitting in a strong position: second in the table and five points ahead of Sheffield United in third.

However, heading into the Easter double header, there’s every chance things could change quickly, especially with the Clarets facing the Blades at Turf Moor on Monday.

Burnley have the chance to reclaim top spot, even if temporarily, when they play first today, facing Watford at Vicarage Road. Sheffield United then host Cardiff City at 5.30pm before Leeds United travel to Oxford United at 8pm.

Here’s all the important information ahead of today’s fixture:

When and where is the game taking place?

The match is being held at Watford’s Vicarage Road Stadium on Friday, April 18. Kick-off is at 3pm.

Is it on TV?

Yes. It’s not the featured game, but it will still be available to watch on the Sky Sports+ channel.

How else can I follow the game?

Burnley FC writer Matt Scrafton will be providing live updates on his X feed, followed by a match report, post-match reaction and further analysis on the Burnley Express’ website.

What’s the latest team news?

The Clarets are likely to be without Lyle Foster once again as a result of his shoulder injury, but it is hoped he will still play some part this season.

Aaron Ramsey is closing in on a return to the first-team after making three appearances for the Under-21s following his 13-month lay-off.

Elsewhere, Jordan Beyer, Bashir Humphreys, Jonjo Shelvey, Enock Agyei, Manuel Benson and Mike Tresor all remain sidelined.

As for Watford, defender Kevin Keben is set to make his return after recovering from an injury that kept him out of their last eight games.

Yasser Larouci, Giorgi Chakvetadze, Kwadwo Baah and Angelo Ogbonna all remain missing, however.

Scott Parker’s pre-match comments

"We're excited about where we are and where we currently sit and excited about the opportunity that may arise for us.

"But the full message for us is focus on Friday and let everything else take care of itself. You can't worry about down the line.

"I know we're four games out, but we have stuck to that mantra all year and that's what has got us to this point, and we still fully commit to that.

"It'll be a challenge, they're a good side. Tom's (Cleverley) done a good job there. So, as always when going away from home, we're going to need to bring some ingredients to this game.

"We're in a great place and no doubt that we can cause them problems, but on the flip side, they've got qualities in their side that if we are just a little bit off where we need to be, the vice versa can happen.”

What are the predicted teams?

Watford: Selvik, Ngakia, Pollock, Abankwah, Wiley, Louza, Dele-Bashiru, Sissoko, Kayembe, Vata, Doumbia

Burnley: Trafford, Roberts, Egan-Riley, Esteve, Pires, Cullen, Hannibal, Brownhill, Edwards, Anthony, Flemming

Who is the referee?

Matthew Donohue. He’s overseen 25 games so far this season, dishing out 95 yellow cards and six reds. He took charge of Burnley’s 4-1 win against Luton Town on the opening weekend.

What are the latest odds?

Watford: 18/5

Draw: 5/2

Burnley: 3/4

Odds according to SkyBet.