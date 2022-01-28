Watford ticket offer to commemorate Ben Mee's decade at Turf Moor!

Mee brought up 10 years since completing a permanent move from Manchester City before the goal-less draw at Arsenal, a time in which the club captain has enjoyed two promotions to the Premier League, one Championship title, a Europa League campaign and more than 300 appearances.

So to commemorate the first home match after passing the milestone in claret and blue, Burnley have unveiled an exclusive offer for season ticket holders to purchase additional match tickets for just £10 when Watford visit Turf Moor.

For the first time in 2022, on Saturday, February 5th, kick-off 6 p.m., Sean Dyche’s side will compete at home in the Premier League, and the team need your support to cheer the lads on against Roy Hodgson’s Hornets.

Turf Moor

This offer is available for all age ranges and is applicable for all four stands.

The club want to see Turf bouncing for what is the only Premier League match to be played that weekend!

In addition, they are running a 10% discount off all merchandise in the Clarets Store, with this offer only valid on Saturday, February 5th for instore purchases, and 10% off all concourse refreshments.

And £2 will be donated from every £10 ticket purchased to Tommy’s, a charity close to Ben’s heart.

Tommy’s helped Ben and his family after his daughter was born 16 weeks premature in June 2020, and since then, Ben has raised awareness for the excellent work the charity does to help thousands of people each and every day.

Jane Brewin, CEO at Tommy’s, said: “We’re honoured that Ben and Burnley FC have chosen to celebrate his 10 years at the Club by supporting Tommy’s.

“Pregnancy and parenting should be an exciting journey, but still too often babies are lost before birth or, like Olive, are born too early. But this doesn’t need to be the case.

“With the right support and care, we know we can not only predict it - but prevent it. That’s why research is at the heart of what we do. And with people like Ben by our side raising awareness, empowering parents and supporting our cause, we know we’ll reach our goal of making pregnancy safer for all. Happy 10 years Ben!”

To purchase tickets for the game, go to the club website or visit the ticket office, based at Turf Moor.