WATCH: Burnley's Championship trophy lift as the champions are crowned at Turf Moor

Burnley became only the sixth club in second tier history to break the 100-point barrier as they cruised past Cardiff City at Turf Moor.

By Dan Black
Published 8th May 2023, 18:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th May 2023, 19:12 BST

Ashley Barnes was handed the captain’s armband for his last appearance as a Claret and marked it with his 54th and final goal for the club.

The 33-year-old striker made it 2-0 against the Bluebirds in the 31st minute after Josh Brownhill had opened the scoring just moments earlier.

Scott Twine then completed the scoring just before the hour with a replica of the set-piece he scored against West Brom earlier in the season.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - MAY 08: Jack Cork and Josh Brownhill of Burnley lift the Sky Bet Championship trophy with teammates after victory against Cardiff City during the Sky Bet Championship between Burnley and Cardiff City at Turf Moor on May 08, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)BURNLEY, ENGLAND - MAY 08: Jack Cork and Josh Brownhill of Burnley lift the Sky Bet Championship trophy with teammates after victory against Cardiff City during the Sky Bet Championship between Burnley and Cardiff City at Turf Moor on May 08, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)
BURNLEY, ENGLAND - MAY 08: Jack Cork and Josh Brownhill of Burnley lift the Sky Bet Championship trophy with teammates after victory against Cardiff City during the Sky Bet Championship between Burnley and Cardiff City at Turf Moor on May 08, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)
The champions closed the campaign on 101 points, matching Fulham’s tally in 2000-01, and capped a memorable season with the trophy lift in front of around 20,000 fans.

Check out our video to see the moment the Burnley squad raised the silverware.

