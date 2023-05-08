WATCH: Burnley's Championship trophy lift as the champions are crowned at Turf Moor
Burnley became only the sixth club in second tier history to break the 100-point barrier as they cruised past Cardiff City at Turf Moor.
Ashley Barnes was handed the captain’s armband for his last appearance as a Claret and marked it with his 54th and final goal for the club.
The 33-year-old striker made it 2-0 against the Bluebirds in the 31st minute after Josh Brownhill had opened the scoring just moments earlier.
Scott Twine then completed the scoring just before the hour with a replica of the set-piece he scored against West Brom earlier in the season.
The champions closed the campaign on 101 points, matching Fulham’s tally in 2000-01, and capped a memorable season with the trophy lift in front of around 20,000 fans.
Check out our video to see the moment the Burnley squad raised the silverware.