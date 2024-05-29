Vincent Kompany's first words as Bayern Munich boss after making switch from Burnley
The 38-year-old has finally been confirmed as Bayern’s new boss, signing a three-year contract at the Allianz Arena.
The surprise move, which comes off the back of Burnley’s relegation from the Premier League, spells an end to the Belgian’s two-year spell at Turf Moor.
"I'm looking forward to the challenge of FC Bayern,” Kompany said in a statement.
“It's a great honour to be able to work for this club – FC Bayern is an institution in international football.
“As a coach, you have to stand for who you are as a person: I love having the ball, being creative – and we also have to be aggressive on the pitch and courageous.
“I'm now looking forward to the most basic things: working with the players, building a team. When the foundation is in place, success will follow."
Kompany will be tasked with turning around Bayern’s fortunes after an underwhelming campaign under Thomas Tuchel, finishing third in the Bundesliga and 18 points behind title winners Bayer Leverkusen.
The club’s sporting director Max Eberl, however, believes they have identified the right man to bring success back to the Allianz Arena.
“In our discussions with him, we were immediately on the same page,” he explained.
“He made it clear to us how much the job at FC Bayern appeals to him and that he absolutely wants to take it on.
“Vincent Kompany is hungry and has everything he needs: Even as a player, he was a leading figure in top international football and is also making progress as a coach.
“We would like to see more continuity in this position. Together with him, we want to achieve a lot at FC Bayern – and of course be successful together."
Fellow director Christoph Freund added: "Vincent Kompany is a type of coach who fits in very well with FC Bayern's playing philosophy and identity: his teams want the ball, want to play dominant and high-intensity football. He is a young, very ambitious coach who brings a lot of international experience, has his finger on the pulse of the players and knows exactly what should happen on the pitch. He can and will give our team an enormous amount."