Vincent Kompany won't stop at the Championship title — the Burnley boss wants to make history

The EFL Championship Manager of the Season contender is determined to keep pushing the boundaries.

The Clarets could be crowned champions as early as this weekend, depending on the outcome of Sheffield United's meeting with Cardiff City.

The gap between first and second now stands at 14 points with just 18 left to play for heading into Saturday's fixtures.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - APRIL 10: Vincent Kompany the manager of Burnley applauds their support after the Sky Bet Championship between Burnley and Sheffield United at Turf Moor on April 10, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

However, even if the inevitable was to happen with five games remaining, the Manchester City legend is refusing to stop at silverware.

The serial winner, who won 10 domestic trophies during his time at the Etihad, wants to make history.

After beating the Blades on his 37th birthday, to all-but guarantee a first place finish, he said: "We could potentially be the champions at the weekend if things go our way.

"To say that this could happen with five games to go, I don't think anyone could've hoped for this.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - APRIL 10: Johann Berg Gudmundsson of Burnley celebrates with Ashley Barnes after scoring the opening goal during the Sky Bet Championship between Burnley and Sheffield United at Turf Moor on April 10, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

"It's now for us to set the bar even higher, see if there's something beyond that, is there something beyond winning the trophy? Can we keep that consistency throughout the next six games.

The league leaders take on Reading in Berkshire on Saturday and the Royals' record-breaking points haul in the second tier is still reachable.

The table toppers would hit 108 points if they were to have a perfect end to the campaign, which would eclipse the holders' return by a couple of points.

They would become the sixth side in the history of the division to bring up three figures as a consequence, joining the likes of Fulham, Sunderland, Newcastle United and Leicester City, while surpassing the 23 fixtures undefeated under Sean Dyche in 2015-16.

And, after shifting to 20 without defeat in the league on Easter Monday, the Clarets also have the opportunity to go through an entire season without experiencing a loss at Turf Moor.

Kompany went on: "It's funny you should say that [chasing Reading's record] because that's where our next trip is. We've always got to look forward to something.

“It is [pleasing] and I think I’m also looking forward because we’re going to be favourite in most games we’re going to play from now until the end of the season and it’s worth noticing that if you win these games, then we can go on and win the other games as well, and I hope we’re able to do that between now and the end of the season.”

Even with these extra objectives in mind, the four-time Sky Bet Championship Manager of the Month recipient isn't afraid to mix things up.

Kompany wants to use this time remaining as an opportunity to cast his eye over those players who have been on the periphery this term.

He might also be mindful that a handful of individuals need to make a few more appearances to hit their quota to earn a winner's medal.

"I have two things in my mind now; we have to make sure we allow the group to be a part of the next six games because that's how we got here," he concluded.

"All the players have played a huge part this season. We've got to have another look at them as well before the end of the season.