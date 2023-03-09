Vincent Kompany will have conversations about the futures of his loan stars after Burnley "get the job done" this season

The three-time managerial award winner, who is also up for February's prize, is prioritising this term before looking ahead to 2023-24.

The Clarets' boss won't concern himself with the futures of Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Jordan Beyer, Ian Maatsen, Nathan Tella, Michael Obafemi and Halil Dervisoglu until this season's objectives have been achieved.

With Burnley 10 points clear of second, and 17 points clear of third with just 11 games remaining, Kompany said: “Get the job done is our number one priority.

Blackpool's Josh Bowler battles for possession with Burnley's Jordan Beyer The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Blackpool v Burnley - Saturday 4th March 2023 - Bloomfield Road - Blackpool

"Then I think the right way to go about it is to always have a conversation with the club first, which we will no doubt do with the players that we’ve been able to loan for this season.

“When we have the conversation with the club, only then will we proceed to anything else.”

One of the players being heavily linked with a permanent switch to Turf Moor is Borussia Monchengladbach defender Beyer, who reportedly has an 'option to buy' clause in the terms of his contract.

The Championship leaders will have to shell out an eight-figure sum for the 22-year-old centre back, who has played 26 times in all competitions so far, and contributing to 14 clean sheets.

Kompany, who landed 10 domestic titles as a centre-half for Manchester City, believes his summer recruit has improved in spades, but he also acknowledges that the Germany Under 21 international is a long way from hitting his ceiling.

“I still feel he’s got a lot to go still," he said. "He has improved but I think put the bar extremely high for him and the only thing I can always fall back on is the willingness to learn, and is it there. In his case it’s there.

“For all our defenders, they’re young defenders, and I put the bar very high for them. There’s bits and bobs that I can pick out where whether it’s clearances at times, challenges in the box, or getting the right side of your man facing target men.