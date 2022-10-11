Vincent Kompany still getting his around around the "car crash" that is the Championship

The Burnley boss has already given up trying to guess which way the helter-skelter of the division is going to turn.

Half of the teams currently occupying the top six were beaten at the weekend while four of those stationed in the bottom six collected maximum points.

After victory over Coventry City at the CBS Arena saw the Clarets climb to fourth, and just two points off the leading trio, Kompany said: "I don't think there is too much point looking at the league too much.

Burnley's manager Vincent Kompany briefs Ian Maatsen Photographer Andrew Kearns/CameraSport The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Coventry City v Burnley- Saturday 8th October 2022 - Coventry Building Society Arena - Coventry World Copyright © 2022 CameraSport. All rights reserved. 43 Linden Ave. Countesthorpe. Leicester. England. LE8 5PG - Tel: +44 (0) 116 277 4147 - [email protected] - www.camerasport.com

"We are all in with the same hopes and doubts and everyone is making a bigger story than it is about who is top and who is not. We are all there, two points off top but six points off 16th.

"Don't look at the league table, do your job, crack on and be relentless. We have played 13 now and those 13 games have seen a lot of good performances and we have to keep building on that."

However, the former Belgium and Manchester City defender, who owns four Premier League winner's medals, has started to spot a trend in his side's performances after stretching their unbeaten league run to 10 games against the Sky Blues.

The ex-Anderlecht manager is pleased with the Clarets' dominance in games and the consistency they're building. "It [the Championship] seems to be a massive car crash every weekend, whatever you've predicted you can just scrap it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burnley's manager Vincent Kompany looks on Photographer Andrew Kearns/CameraSport The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Coventry City v Burnley- Saturday 8th October 2022 - Coventry Building Society Arena - Coventry World Copyright © 2022 CameraSport. All rights reserved. 43 Linden Ave. Countesthorpe. Leicester. England. LE8 5PG - Tel: +44 (0) 116 277 4147 - [email protected] - www.camerasport.com

"What you can predict, for us at the moment, is the type of games we have, the type of performances we have, and if we stay consistent in the storyline of our games, where we're leading and being dominant, constantly probing and finding ways, that's a positive sign. I'm much happier with this and I believe in the consistency we're building."

Burnley could potentially go top of the pack on Saturday should they record back-to-back wins for only the second time this term. They face a Swansea City side who have won four on the bounce and five of their last six fixtures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere, Sheffield United welcome Blackpool to Bramall Lane, Norwich City travel to Watford for a clash under the lights at Vicarage Road and Queens Park Rangers take on Luton Town at Kenilworth Road in one of two early kick-offs.