Vincent Kompany says Ian Maatsen's injury was a "downer" as Burnley beat Huddersfield Town 4-0 at Turf Moor

The Chelsea loan ace required oxygen and was eventually stretchered off in the second half following a coming-together with Brahima Diarra.

The 20-year-old, who has made 27 starts for the Clarets in the Championship this term, appeared to slip and landed awkwardly after tracking back and dispossessing the Huddersfield Town substitute.

He was then replaced by Charlie Taylor just before the hour. It was an unfortunate incident in an otherwise perfect afternoon for the home side at Turf Moor.

Burnley's Ian Maatsen lies injured The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Burnley v Huddersfield Town - Saturday 25th February 2023 - Turf Moor - Burnley

"It's a little bit of a downer on the afternoon," said Kompany. "If his shoulder is dislocated then it will take some time before he comes back, but if we're lucky and it wasn't completely dislocated then he might be back soon.

"We'll do all the proper due diligence, get him through the scans, but it's an unlucky injury, like what happened with Taylor Harwood-Bellis and other players. You don't really control them. At the end of it we'll count ourselves lucky if it's not too bad."

The Championship leaders remained 12 points clear of Sheffield United with a 4-0 win against the Terriers and stretched their lead over third place Middlesbrough to 19 points, with just 12 games left to play.

Ashley Barnes has been credited with Burnley's opening goal, though replays suggest that Anass Zaroury's cross might have travelled all the way past Nicholas Bilokapic without a touch.

There was no doubt over who scored the second as Connor Roberts slotted the ball into an empty net following key contributions from Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Zaroury in the build up.

Josh Brownhill then gave the hosts a three-goal cushion before the break when steering Hjalmar Ekdal's pass home to ensure that Burnley's unbeaten run at Turf Moor stayed in tact.

Substitute Michael Obafemi then got in on the act in the 74th minute when applying a first-time finish to Nathan Tella's cut back.

Kompany said: "It was solid on all fronts. You look back on a game where you're sending 20,000 fans home with a smile and allowing the people of Burnley to have a good Sunday tomorrow.

"It links nicely with the fact that we had a good performance against Millwall midweek, with 19 shots, and then today we bring another 22 shots to the table.