Vincent Kompany says he is "excited" to find a way to close the gap before Burnley step foot in the Premier League

But the Sky Bet Championship Manager of the Year favourite acknowledges that the Clarets have time on their side in their bid to bridge the gap.

While Burnley gave a good account of themselves against Manchester United, and saw off AFC Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium, the 6-0 loss at the hands of Manchester City at the Etihad was a reminder that there's still work to be done.

"Time is always something, if you use it the right way, that will help us close the gap," said Kompany. "I don't care if we're ever considered at the same level, getting better and getting up that table is still the name of the game.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MARCH 18: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, applauds the fans prior to the Emirates FA Cup Quarter Final match between Manchester City and Burnley at Etihad Stadium on March 18, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

"We're 13 points clear, we had a good game at Old Trafford, we beat Bournemouth away, it's important that they understand that we're number 21 in English football.

"We're not number one, we're number 21. The amount of work we still have to put in is incredible, but we have to embrace it, and definitely not get carried away. We have so much to improve on, but this is the exciting part of it."

The 36-year-old has never shied away from a challenge and, having played in the top flight for 11 seasons, winning four PL titles, he knows exactly what is required to operate at that level.

The former Belgium international has already insinuated that the club will dip into the market again this summer, with confidence that the transfer embargo imposed by the EFL will be lifted, but he knows that he already has a number of gems in his possession who are ready to make the step up.

He said: "Nobody can tell me that there isn't one or two players that don't have the potential to one day be a part of such a team. They know now how much work they have to do and it kind of facilitates my message.

"It's the challenge we want, I wouldn't want any other challenge. Why would you aim for anything else? I don't have all the answers today, but I know there's still time.

"If you would've asked me the same question about this season in the Championship, I wouldn't have been able to give you the answer at the very beginning.