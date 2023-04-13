Vincent Kompany provides update on the fitness of Josh Brownhill, Anass Zaroury and Jay Rodriguez

The 27-year-old, who was nominated for the EFL Championship Player of the Season award, suffered a recurrence of an ankle injury in the 2-0 victory over Sheffield United.

The ex-Bristol City man had been withdrawn in the goal-less draw with Blackpool at Bloomfield Road last month when landing awkwardly on the artificial turf that carpeted the perimeter of the pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He rolled the same ankle against the Blades, and was subsequently replaced by Samuel Bastien in the 77th minute, before receiving immediate treatment from medical staff in the technical area.

MIDDLESBROUGH, ENGLAND - APRIL 07: Burnley captain Josh Brownhill celebrates with fans after victory seals promotion back to the Premier League after the Sky Bet Championship between Middlesbrough and Burnley at Riverside Stadium on April 07, 2023 in Middlesbrough, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Anass Zaroury was also missing from the 18-man matchday squad for the top-of-the-table clash on Easter Monday, but the Morocco international should be good to go on Saturday having been battered and bruised against Boro at the Riverside.

“Both have given positive feedback," confirmed Kompany. "Whether Browney will be fit for the weekend or not, we’ll see, but it’s not as bad as last time he rolled his ankle for sure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Anass is fit and available if he gets through tomorrow’s training session alright.”

Meanwhile, the Manchester City legend suggested that striker Jay Rodriguez isn't far away from making a return to action.

The homegrown goal-scorer, 34, hasn't featured since late-January when the Clarets drew 0-0 with Ipswich Town in the fourth round of the FA Cup at Portman Road.

But Kompany is hopeful that he'll get some minutes under his belt before the season is out. “We think he’s fine, we think he’s nearly there," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad