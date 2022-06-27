Vincent Kompany - players are interested in coming to Burnley

Kompany made Scott Twine his first signing for the club on Sunday, the forward – League One player of the year last season – joining from MK Dons.

And as he looks to add to that capture, he admits there is a lot of interest in helping the club bounce back to the Premier League.

Kompany said: “I'm happy about the enthusiasm I see from players at the club and around - the interest in coming to Burnley.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scott Twine

"It's not been a position where we've been chasing players and hoping.

"At this moment in time there is a lot of interest for Burnley Football Club, and that side of things is rolling quite nicely.

"In the future I hope to be able to demonstrate that we're a good club to be at, as it's been over the past 10 years, and I hope we will be attractive to a lot of players to come and play here and improve.

"It's a place of football here, and people recognise that.”

And Kompany is relishing the challenge of remodelling the side and squad.

There were suggestions he would only be interested in the job if Burnley avoided relegation, but he explained: "Taking Burnley in the Premier League is a nice thing to do – it's also a struggle to start.

"So the exciting part about what's happened now - and there's nothing exciting about getting relegated, let me be very clear - there is an opportunity to try and build momentum a little bit, and that's why I want to get out of the Championship so the club builds momentum again, and earns the right to be back in the Premier League.”

As the club prepared to announce Kompany, players left at the end of their contracts, and others were retained, with Ashley Barnes and Jack Cork agreeing new terms, while targets were being formulated, and he said: “I think there's a very clear cut-off time, there is the moment it was announced and the moment before, the club was running as the club saw fit.

"Since I've been announced as the manager I take full responsibility for the players who sign or not.