Vincent Kompany on Burnley’s cup win at Shrewsbury

Samuel Bastien scored the only goal of the game at Montgomery Waters Meadow, having also netted there last month in pre-season.

That was enough to progress against former boss Steve Cotterill’s Shrews, who had a reply chalked off for off-side against Chey Dunkley.

Kompany made eight changes from the 3-3 draw with Blackpool on Saturday, handing first starts to CJ Egan-Riley and latest signing Darko Churlinov.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 16: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley looks on during the Sky Bet Championship between Burnley and Hull City at Turf Moor on August 16, 2022 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

And he was happy with what he saw: “When you make so many changes, I am left still expecting as much as anyone else, and you try and find a balance.”I was happy we didn't pick up any injuries, and the running levels were good again and the energy levels.

"I felt the clean sheet was a testamony to how a few young guys in there held their own and there were good signs.”

Burnkey stayed patient and found a way to win, while managing the game well in the closing stages: “In the beginning they were pressing a bit more and we forced them back,,and it was a case of us staying patient and working through the lines, and it took a while for us to grasp it, and just as we did, we got the goal.

"That is something we have to get used to get good at.

"It allows us to look forward to another round and we don't know who we will face, but I am sure the players and the fans are looking forward to that.