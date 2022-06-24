Vincent Kompany hoping to have 'misunderstood' Craig Bellamy on his Burnley backroom team

Bellamy played with Kompany at Manchester City before linking up with the Belgian at Anderlecht as Under 21s coach, and then as assistant, before stepping down in September last year due to mental health issues.

However, the 42-year-old is ready to resume coaching, and, having been pictured on midfielder Adam Phillips’ instagram this week in training, the cat was out of the bag.

Kompany, asked about the identity of his coaching team, said: “If we would have had this press conference three days later, I would have probably been able to confirm everyone, but for now, I’ve learned until the i’s are dotted and the t’s are crossed…

Anderlecht's head coach Vincent Kompany talks to Anderlecht's assistant coach Craig Bellamy during a training session of RSCA Anderlecht, ahead of the return leg of the third qualification round of the Conference League European competition between Albanian club KF Laci and Belgian soccer team RSC Anderlecht, on August 11, 2021 in Anderlecht. - - Belgium OUT (Photo by JOHN THYS / BELGA / AFP) / Belgium OUT (Photo by JOHN THYS/BELGA/AFP via Getty Images)

"I’m probablt saying it wrong, 11 years it took me to say that one!

"Bear with me on this one, it will be soon enough, but we’re very happy with how we are going to be able to bring in staff to work with the staff that is already here.”

When asked about Bellamy particularly, he smiled: “He’s one of the rumours that were actually correct….After the pics got out!

“In three days I will be able to follow it up, but he’s someone I have huge respect for – he’s incredibly gifted and he’s a typical misunderstood guy who gives so much.

"If I can have him with me, I will.